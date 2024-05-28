ST HeadSTart: Colleagues aren’t pulling their weight? Here’s how to solve it without souring relations

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Hi, it’s Rosalind here, bringing you another edition of HeadSTart. This week, we discuss how we can approach colleagues who are not chipping in when needed.

We have all encountered a colleague or two who refuses work that falls under their job scope. While it can be frustrating to be in such situations, tactful communication is crucial, experts tell my colleague Tay Hong Yi. In his latest askST Jobs column, he shares why experts advise on escalating such issues carefully and their tips on how it can be done constructively.

Have you ever felt too sick to go to work, yet not sick enough to require a visit to the doctor? In such cases, you may feel obliged to grit your teeth and show up at the workplace anyway, but it could lead to infections and diseases spreading rapidly in the office. Medical certificates give a sick person adequate time to rest and fight an infection but the rise of telemedicine has made it harder for doctors to detect those who are lying about their health to get a medical certificate. Here’s everything you need to know about taking an MC.

How do you navigate interpersonal conflicts at work? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg.

Have a good week ahead!