ST HeadSTart: Colleagues aren’t pulling their weight? Here’s how to solve it without souring relations

What to do when other departments at work aren’t chipping in when needed?
We have all encountered a colleague or two who refuses work that falls under their job scope. While it can be frustrating to be in such situations, tactful communication is crucial, experts tell my colleague Tay Hong Yi. In his latest askST Jobs column, he shares why experts advise on escalating such issues carefully and their tips on how it can be done constructively.
Have you ever felt too sick to go to work, yet not sick enough to require a visit to the doctor? In such cases, you may feel obliged to grit your teeth and show up at the workplace anyway, but it could lead to infections and diseases spreading rapidly in the office. Medical certificates give a sick person adequate time to rest and fight an infection but the rise of telemedicine has made it harder for doctors to detect those who are lying about their health to get a medical certificate. Here’s everything you need to know about taking an MC.
Seek to understand their perspective and reasons for refusal, as this can uncover any misunderstandings or valid concerns, says an expert.
