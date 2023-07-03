ST HeadSTart: Can you still beat inflation while juggling big-ticket expenses? | What to look out for in your next employer

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Are you having to pay for several big-ticket expenses such as home renovations or maintaining a car even as the cost of living rises?

You’re not alone. Assistant business editor Alyssa Woo, who recently found herself having to juggle a handful of such expenses, spoke to experts on how to grow her remaining funds and future savings with the aim of beating inflation, and learned that there's no better time to get started investing than now.

Meanwhile, a recent survey by recruitment firm KellyOCG in March 2023 reported that one in five Singapore workers is likely to leave his or her current company within the next 12 months.

If you are one of those looking to move on from your present job, experts told journalist Tay Hong Yi that the first thing to look out for in your next role is how good the prospective employer is in terms of staff-related policies, as good employers prioritise creating a strong work environment for their people to thrive in.

Most young people agonising over the decision on picking the right job would also have received the common advice: “Go with your passion.”

But Stanford professor Bill Burnett tells senior education correspondent Sandra Davie that “passion advice”, as he calls it, is not useful and, in fact, induces anxiety in young people.

This is because research clearly shows that less than 20 per cent of young people actually know what their passion is, let alone how to fulfil it.

Are you one of the few people who knows what their passion is?