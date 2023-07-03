ST HeadSTart: Can you still beat inflation while juggling big-ticket expenses? | What to look out for in your next employer

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Are you having to pay for several big-ticket expenses such as home renovations or maintaining a car even as the cost of living rises?
You’re not alone. Assistant business editor Alyssa Woo, who recently found herself having to juggle a handful of such expenses, spoke to experts on how to grow her remaining funds and future savings with the aim of beating inflation, and learned that there's no better time to get started investing than now.
Meanwhile, a recent survey by recruitment firm KellyOCG in March 2023 reported that one in five Singapore workers is likely to leave his or her current company within the next 12 months.
If you are one of those looking to move on from your present job, experts told journalist Tay Hong Yi that the first thing to look out for in your next role is how good the prospective employer is in terms of staff-related policies, as good employers prioritise creating a strong work environment for their people to thrive in.
Most young people agonising over the decision on picking the right job would also have received the common advice: “Go with your passion.”
But Stanford professor Bill Burnett tells senior education correspondent Sandra Davie that “passion advice”, as he calls it, is not useful and, in fact, induces anxiety in young people.
This is because research clearly shows that less than 20 per cent of young people actually know what their passion is, let alone how to fulfil it.
Are you one of the few people who knows what their passion is? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg and have a great week ahead!
Trying to beat inflation while juggling big-ticket expenses
Saddled with the costs of raising a child and renting while renovating her home, assistant business editor Alyssa Woo explores her options to beat inflation.
askST Jobs: What to look out for in your next employer
The first thing to look out for in your next job is how good the prospective employer is in terms of staff-related policies, experts said.
A boss at age 12: Young entrepreneurs take failure in their stride
Thirty-eight per cent of Gen Z employees polled in a recent survey aspired to be a chief executive officer, higher compared with Gen X, baby boomers and millennials.
Gold bars, Rolex watches: Firms give out generous long service awards, but these may not be enough
Human resource experts say the long service award may be on its last legs in today’s high-flux job market.
Are more wives out-earning their husbands in Singapore?
According to data, a growing share of wives earn more than their husbands — though most men are still the main breadwinners.
‘Decoupling’ to avoid ABSD: Couples who hold properties separately can face problems during divorce
Couples who buy properties and then hold them separately usually look to saving on additional buyer’s stamp duty. But there are big risks with such a strategy, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon reports.
New guidelines on independent financial advisers released after concerns mount
The guidelines come as recent privatisation offers for several SGX-listed companies were criticised as unfair to minority shareholders.
Why the advice to ‘follow your passion’ can backfire on young people
Most people don’t even know what their passion is, and such suggestions can stress them out. But there are tools to help them design an amazing life, says Stanford professor.
The working-from-home delusion fades
Burnout at work? The buck stops with you
Having good mental health and work-life balance will remain a pipe dream if we don’t treat them as priorities, the writer says.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
