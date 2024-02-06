ST HeadSTart: Can you earn thousands of dollars from Pokemon or sports cards? | The ethics of a $2 hongbao

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

This week, we look at fun alternative investments, how much hongbao you should give during Chinese New Year, whether you should join a talent development scheme, and more.

Hi there! It’s Prisca here, and I’ll be bringing you the HeadSTart newsletter this month (I can’t believe we’re already in the second month of 2024).

I’ve been trying to grow my money this year and I’m considering alternative investments – those apart from the usual stocks and bonds, for example. But I’ve often felt that these purchases are expensive and out of reach.

Recent conversations with two collectors changed my perspective. The first, Mark Tan, who also owns a collectibles business, showed me that rare cards of the highest quality can be worth thousands of dollars. For example, several Pokemon cards based on Norwegian painter Edvard Munch’s iconic work The Scream are now worth an average of $1,400 each, up from $5 or $6 a piece when he bought them. As Mark said, “We can't all own Monets, and we can't all own van Goghs, but we can own a Pikachu with a story.”

He also shared with me tips on how to invest in cards. Here’s one: Rookie cards, the first cards produced which depict sports players at the beginning of their career, are often worth more than autographed ones. Look at several interesting cards with me in this week’s episode of We Try First.

In the spirit of being adventurous, I also spoke to whisky enthusiast Dennis Neo. Whisky is not usually my choice of drink, but I really enjoyed a whisky sour Dennis made, and learnt a thing or two about what makes a neat investment. More in the video!

Whatever you’re investing in, remember that investment involves risk and past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance or returns. Consult a professional adviser if you are in doubt.

I also hope you’re looking forward to the long weekend, as I am. Happy Chinese New Year to those who celebrate it!