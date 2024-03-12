ST HeadSTart: Can an AI robot do better than a human? | Returning from a career break successfully

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Is it possible for our jobs be taken over by robots? This week, we also look at returning successfully after a career break and how to make the most of AI.

As a journalist, I've wondered more than once if AI could one day take over my main tasks at work, writing and interviewing people. More firms are using artificial intelligence (AI) to drive down costs and raise productivity, which could lead to some workers feeling threatened over their job security. But can AI really displace workers, or does it simply serve as a tool to make our workforce more efficient?

In this week's video, my colleague Sue-Ann challenges Sophia, an AI-powered humanoid robot in a series of tests to see if robots can truly outdo humans.

No spoilers on the results (watch it to find out!), but what I can say is that in the video, we find answers to a few questions, including how we can make use of AI to improve the way we work instead of worrying about being replaced by it.

Do you think that AI can replace you at your job in the future?