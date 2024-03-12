ST HeadSTart: Can an AI robot do better than a human? | Returning from a career break successfully

A human VS robot - who does it better?
As a journalist, I've wondered more than once if AI could one day take over my main tasks at work, writing and interviewing people. More firms are using artificial intelligence (AI) to drive down costs and raise productivity, which could lead to some workers feeling threatened over their job security. But can AI really displace workers, or does it simply serve as a tool to make our workforce more efficient?
In this week's video, my colleague Sue-Ann challenges Sophia, an AI-powered humanoid robot in a series of tests to see if robots can truly outdo humans.
No spoilers on the results (watch it to find out!), but what I can say is that in the video, we find answers to a few questions, including how we can make use of AI to improve the way we work instead of worrying about being replaced by it.
Although AI skills are becoming more in demand in today's job market, talent acquisition experts say this does not mean that AI will replace the need for human workers.
For workers to fully enjoy the benefits of AI, there is a need for continued and lifelong learning as they navigate the job market.
Bank employees also have to check younger customers’ estimated monthly expenses and then verify that they have sufficient savings to pay for at least three to six months of these costs, says Tan Ooi Boon.
Technology sector executive Sahil Tapiawala also believes that the key metric to track in investing is time in the market rather than timing the market.
Tay Hong Yi speaks with a talent consultancy director on how to make a successful return to the workforce.