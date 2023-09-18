ST HeadSTart: Can a noisy workplace put you in a bad mood? | Misspelling your colleagues’ names at work

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Do you often find yourself getting distracted from work in the office when colleagues strike up conversations with you? Our office environment plays a bigger part in our work experience than we realise.

A study has found that a noisy office can stress workers out, causing them to withdraw psychologically from their work and even lower productivity. If you feel like your office environment is adding on to your stress at work, read on to learn about ways you can regain the sense of control over your personal space in the office.

Meanwhile, misspelling or forgetting your colleague’s name at work might not seem like such a big deal. My colleague and I have been mistaken for each other more than five times, even though we only share the same surname. But getting your colleague’s name wrong too often might make them feel left out or unvalued, found manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi in his latest askST Jobs column. Employees can politely correct those who misspell or mispronounce their names, said an expert.

