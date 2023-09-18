ST HeadSTart: Can a noisy workplace put you in a bad mood? | Misspelling your colleagues’ names at work

Do you often find yourself getting distracted from work in the office when colleagues strike up conversations with you? Our office environment plays a bigger part in our work experience than we realise.

A study has found that a noisy office can stress workers out, causing them to withdraw psychologically from their work and even lower productivity. If you feel like your office environment is adding on to your stress at work, read on to learn about ways you can regain the sense of control over your personal space in the office.

Meanwhile, misspelling or forgetting your colleague’s name at work might not seem like such a big deal. My colleague and I have been mistaken for each other more than five times, even though we only share the same surname. But getting your colleague’s name wrong too often might make them feel left out or unvalued, found manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi in his latest askST Jobs column. Employees can politely correct those who misspell or mispronounce their names, said an expert.

askST Jobs: What should I do if my colleagues keep getting my name wrong?

Employees may feel ostracised if their names are misspelled or forgotten too frequently, reports Tay Hong Yi.

This desk is mine! How noisy offices can make us more territorial

The amount of desk clutter in your open-plan office may be a sign of noise-induced stress.

How you can shield your CPF and bank accounts from scammers

Using a separate device for leisure only can reduce your risk of having important information stolen from your main device, Tan Ooi Boon reports.

SMEs can gain by tapping AI, but jobs may be at risk

A flexible framework that can evolve with regulatory changes is critical for SMEs looking to incorporate AI.

Singapore stocks underperforming but still offer good dividend yields

As economists expect inflation to move up again, what is the impact on Singapore?

Me & My Money: Finance chief invests when the time is right

Finance sector executive Tony Lim saves up cash until he can get a good investment deal. Here’s why.

Private banks, wealth managers looking to hire compliance officers in S’pore amid regulatory demands

The roles range from regulatory, financial, information technology to operational.

Owner of $270k car cannot recover money despite winning lawsuit against dishonest dealer

Selling and buying cars from a reputable dealership is one way to protect yourself from such scams, reports Tan Ooi Boon.

