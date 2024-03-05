ST HeadSTart: Body language in the workplace: How important is it? | Developing passion for your job

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

How important is your body language at work? This week, we also look at finding the perfect job and balancing money and meaning at work.

Hi, it's Rosalind here, bringing you another edition of HeadSTart. This week, we talk about how your body language affects how people perceive you.

People often tell me that I make them feel comfortable, but that I also come across as someone who's not assertive. I also form first impressions of others quickly without knowing why. I've never given much thought to how my behaviour, posture and mannerisms influence what people think of me until I filmed this week's We Try First episode about body language in the workplace.

Did you know that over half of communication is non-verbal? It's not about what you say, but how you say it, says image consultant Sherrin Lim. The amount of space that you occupy directly affects how confident you seem. She shared with me tips on how to appear more confident at work by changing the way I walk, talk, and behave. Watch the video here.

What is the perfect amount of eye contact to make with someone during a conversation? You will find answers to this and other questions on body language. We hope the video and articles below will be helpful to you.

What kind of body language has left you with a good or bad impression? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg and have a good week ahead.