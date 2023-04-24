ST HeadSTart: Are your peers at work being paid more? | What young investors should be wary of

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Have you recently discovered that your peers at work are being paid more than you? Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi speaks to experts in his latest askST Jobs column about how to talk to your boss about these salary differences. One good piece of advice is to never threaten your company by saying you will quit.
If you've ever felt like a fraud at work, you're not alone. My colleague Wong Shiying opens up about her journey of coping with imposter syndrome – the feeling that you're not good enough for your job – and shares how she has been managing her anxiety from having demanding expectations of herself.
Are you overwhelmed by the deluge of advice online about where to invest? A recent poll by a group of final-year undergraduate students found that nearly two-thirds of young investors have problems discerning which investment strategies are credible. They share three tips that might be useful if you find yourself in that tough spot.
What to do when colleagues in same job are paid more
Ironically, employees who stay longer in an organisation tend to find their pay lagging behind that of their peers, says one expert.
Do you feel like you're not good enough at your job?
If left unchecked, imposter syndrome can affect one’s career, health and relationships, says Wong Shiying, who shares advice on how to manage self-doubt.
Should we be worried about rising card spending?
Amid a weaker economic backdrop, market watchers are now concerned that delinquency and default rates will go up.
Three good investing habits for young investors
Young investors find it tough to discern good tips from bad ones due to a lack of understanding of financial markets, according to a recent poll.
Buyers in ‘99-to-1’ property deals can voluntarily pay ABSD
The taxman is looking into such arrangements amid recent scrutiny over the use of the loophole to avoid paying additional buyer’s stamp duty.
The Finnish secret to happiness? Knowing when you have enough
It turns out even the happiest people in the world are not that happy. But they are something more like content.
Investing, the family office way
Associate editor Lee Su Shyan gives the lowdown on how the rich are deploying their wealth.
Markets remain quiet and cautious ahead of next Fed rate-setting meeting
One analyst advises investors to phase fresh investments into the markets over an extended period of time instead of trying to time the markets.
