ST HeadSTart: Are your peers at work being paid more? | What young investors should be wary of

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Good morning!

Have you recently discovered that your peers at work are being paid more than you? Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi speaks to experts in his latest askST Jobs column about how to talk to your boss about these salary differences. One good piece of advice is to never threaten your company by saying you will quit.

How have you discussed salary with your employer in the past? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

If you've ever felt like a fraud at work, you're not alone. My colleague Wong Shiying opens up about her journey of coping with imposter syndrome – the feeling that you're not good enough for your job – and shares how she has been managing her anxiety from having demanding expectations of herself.

Are you overwhelmed by the deluge of advice online about where to invest? A recent poll by a group of final-year undergraduate students found that nearly two-thirds of young investors have problems discerning which investment strategies are credible. They share three tips that might be useful if you find yourself in that tough spot.

I hope you enjoy the selection of stories. Have a good week ahead.