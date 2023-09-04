ST HeadSTart: Are negative employer reviews a dealbreaker? | Mental health a growing priority for some employers

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Whether you are applying for a job or being recruited, chances are you have looked up online reviews of your potential employer. More often than not, these reviews consist of unhappy job experiences shared by former employees. How reliable are these reviews? Those with grievances are more likely to leave reviews than people who enjoyed their time at the company, found reporter Tay Hong Yi in his latest AskST Jobs column.

How do you filter out companies on your job hunt? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

At your next job interview, why not ask about the mental health benefits that your potential employer offers? Mental health is a growing priority for employers, correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann has found. Some of the benefits offered by employers now include corporate insurance coverage for mental health, while others even offer life coaching services.

However, mental health discrimination at work remains a problem that companies have to tackle, reports assistant business editor Joanna Seow. A therapist she spoke to shared anecdotes about how her clients faced questions about their ability to handle stress, despite performing well at work.

Enjoy the other stories in today’s newsletter too, and have a good week ahead!