ST HeadSTart: Are global companies still attractive to Singaporeans? | Being overqualified for a job

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Good afternoon. I recently caught up with a friend who has been travelling non-stop for her work in a global tech firm. She is outgoing and enjoys meeting new people, so the job seems to suit her even though she faces constant jet lag.
Despite the demands that might come with such jobs, most workers are attracted to global companies, according to a recent survey. The poll found that 93 per cent of Singapore respondents prefer to work in firms with overseas operations rather than those with only a domestic focus – higher than the global average of 79 per cent.
Better pay and benefits, and the chance to travel or work overseas, are among the reasons cited by Singaporeans. But their enthusiasm can fade quickly. Senior correspondent Krist Boo tells us more in her latest report.
Do you work for a global company? Share your work experience with me at headstart@sph.com.sg
Meanwhile, you might be looking for a job that has a slower pace. This could mean taking on a role you’re overqualified for. Of course, there are reasons for wanting such a job – for example, making a career change or returning to work after a long break. Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi has a few tips if you choose to apply for such a role.
I hope you enjoy the articles in today’s newsletter. Have a good week ahead.
Are Singapore workers still attracted to global companies?
Inadequate pay and ungodly work hours are among the factors that deter them, say industry observers.
Is there anything wrong with being overqualified for a job?
Experts comment on why companies tend to reject overqualified applicants, and what you should do if you’re keen on a role you seem to be too skilled for.
Breaking down the disability divide
As disability becomes more mainsteam, when will society start designing policies and jobs for people with various levels of abilities? Senior correspondent Krist Boo reflects on this in a letter to a blind software developer.
I turned 55 this month. Here’s what I wish I knew at 30
As humans, we have limited money, time and the most scarce commodity of all, energy. Our choice on what to spend these on determines how our lives pan out, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
How to grow your wealth as a young investor
Young investors performed best when they were riding on market optimism, but went off track more than other age groups when markets took a downturn or when there was volatility, found a recent survey.
When should you start contributing to your SRS?
You can reduce your final tax payable by getting a dollar-for-dollar tax relief on your Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) contributions. Here are tips on how to maximise the scheme.
Me & My Money: Finance exec who started trading as a teen can retire now if she wants to
Saxo executive Maria Jelen explains how small choices helped her to have the option of being able to retire comfortably by her early 40s.
Why some youth and workers in Singapore are in distress
The problem with medicalising the definition of poor mental health is that this will downplay the scale of the problem, says the writer, who outlines what can be done to tackle its root causes.
Thank you for reading this week’s round-up of ST’s career and personal finance coverage. Have a great work week ahead.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it right into your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at headstart@sph.com.sg