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ST Engineering bags $5.6 billion in new contracts for Q3 2026

Some $2.4 billion worth of contracts was secured by ST Engineering’s urban solutions and satcom segment.

SINGAPORE – Mainboard-listed ST Engineering reported on Oct 27 that it secured $5.6 billion worth of new contracts, in what it described as a “strong” third quarter of the year.

Nearly half, or some $2.4 billion worth, was secured by its urban solutions and satcom segment, said the global technology, defence and engineering group in a bourse filing.

Another $1.8 billion was won by its defence and public security business segment, and the remaining $1.4 billion by its commercial aerospace unit.

This brought its total contract wins for the nine months of 2026 to $13.2 billion.

Urban solutions, satcom segment

The $2.4 billion worth of new orders landed by its urban solutions and satcom segment included major rail projects, such as turnkey rail services contracts for Taoyuan’s 11.4km brown metro line announced in July and for the special municipality’s green line extension announced in August.

Other contracts included one for platform screen doors for Bangkok’s BTS green line, and communications system and rail electronics projects in Singapore.

Its electronic road tolling business also won contracts to advance Dubai’s tolling system; modernise tolling infrastructure for Florida’s Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority; and deliver back-office solutions and radio-frequency identification tags in the US.

Meanwhile, its satcom business secured contracts for the deployments of its multi-orbit “Intuition” platform, and supported satellite operator modernisation programmes in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Defence, public security segment

The $1.8 billion worth of new contracts by its defence and public security segment was underpinned by strong demand for its defence systems, mission-critical digital solutions and cybersecurity offerings, said ST Engineering.

Order wins included a five-year contract for its land systems business to supply 40mm ammunition to the UK Defence Ministry, and other such orders from international customers.

Other projects involved its data centre services, public safety digital infrastructure and defence command-and-control systems.

In Sweden, a satellite ground station and maintenance programme was secured.

In Singapore, the business segment secured cybersecurity-related contracts for new products, services and solutions from the Republic’s defence and commercial customers.

Its marine and defence aerospace businesses in the city-state expanded maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) support for the US naval ship fleet and international C-130 operators.

Commercial aerospace

The remaining $1.4 billion in new orders secured by its commercial aerospace segment spanned its MRO and aerostructures and systems businesses.

These came on the back of sustained demand for its aerospace lifecycle solutions, engine nacelles and composite floor panels.

This included its first Airbus A220 airframe heavy maintenance contract with an Asia-Pacific operator; an exclusive two-year CFM56-7B engines performance restoration shop visit services agreement with Hebei Airlines; and a multi-year component MRO agreement with Collins Aerospace.

Shares of ST Engineering ended Oct 27 down 0.2% or $0.02 at $10.16, before the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES