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S&P Global Ratings said it reflected efforts to strengthen fiscal and external buffers since the 2022 crisis.

COLOMBO – An international agency upgraded Sri Lanka’s credit rating to B- on Nov 27 , its first change in more than a year, as the island nation continues its economic recovery.

S&P Global Ratings said it reflected efforts to strengthen fiscal and external buffers since the 2022 crisis, when the country defaulted on US$46 billion (S$59.31 billion) in external debt.

It raised Sri Lanka’s foreign-currency and local-currency sovereign credit ratings from CCC+ to B-, with a stable outlook.

In September 2025 , S&P removed Sri Lanka from “Selective Default” status, assigning it a junk rating of CCC+.

Sri Lanka secured a US$2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout after the crisis, which is expected to be fully disbursed by March.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake unveiled his 2027 budget this month, projecting US$2.08 billion in foreign funding.

The IMF forecasts that Sri Lanka’s growth will slow to 4% in 2026 from 5% in 2025 , as higher global energy costs weigh on the economy.

It has said Sri Lanka has proved “remarkably resilient to successive shocks” but has also warned of risks from the Middle East war, global trade uncertainty and the El Nino climate phenomenon. AFP