Civil servant Heather Teo spends $150 or more during big sales when she snaps up clothes and accessories from Chinese platform Taobao or China-based sellers on local e-commerce giant Shopee.

"The items are cheap compared with (those from) local retailers, and I'm not very fussed about the made-in-China label for clothes and accessories, although I might be more hesitant for edibles. A lot of local online brands source their stuff from China anyway," said Ms Teo, 24.