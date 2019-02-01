S'poreans, PRs worked fewer hours a week on average in 2018

Singaporeans and permanent residents here are working fewer hours per week on average. This comes as more take up part-time jobs and are aided by technology in their work.

Figures released yesterday by the Manpower Ministry showed that employed Singaporeans and permanent residents clocked an average of 43 hours per week last year.

This is down from a high of 46.6 hours in 2010, and 43.2 hours in 2017. The figure refers to the usual hours worked per week, which covers a typical weekly work schedule including regular overtime hours, even if they are unpaid.

But workers in some industries, such as transportation and storage, still pulled in long hours.

Overall, more people in Singapore were working last year.

