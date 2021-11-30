S'pore, UK sign MOUs on digital trade and identities, cyber security

Singapore and the United Kingdom will work more closely to facilitate digital trade between the two sides, as part of a partnership that will make digital transactions by businesses easier, safer and cheaper.

The partnership was deepened by the inking of three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) by the two countries yesterday.

The MOUs will strengthen digital connectivity between them, said Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information and the UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in a joint statement.

"In 2019, 70 per cent of UK cross-border services exports to Singapore were digitally delivered," said the government agencies. The exports amounted to £3.2 billion (S$5.8 billion) in value.

"These MOUs will further support opportunities to grow digital delivery of cross-border services between the UK and Singapore, provide a basis for working closely with like-minded digital partners, and help set a global benchmark on high-standards digital cooperation to bring economic and societal benefits to both countries."

The MOUs will also support the shared goals and key tenets of the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement, which seeks to promote trusted, robust and connected digital markets for people and businesses.

The agreement, which is being negotiated, will establish rules to enable trusted cross-border data flows and ensure high standards in data protection.

Singapore Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo and UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries signed the MOUs in London.

Under the first MOU, the countries will share knowledge and implementation of pilot projects in areas such as electronic trade documents and invoicing. This will help drive the development and adoption of digital trade facilitation solutions at a bilateral and international level, said the government agencies.

"The sharing of best practices will also influence the creation of secure global supply chains and interoperable digital ecosystems," they added.

Under the second MOU, Singapore and the UK will work more closely to develop mutual recognition of digital identities between the countries.

The MOU is "an important step in the route to achieve interoperability of digital identity regimes between different jurisdictions", which can allow for more reliable identity verification and faster processing of applications, among other things, the agencies added.

The third MOU will enhance existing cooperation between both countries in cyber security.

It will also build on existing efforts by the nations to develop a secure and resilient cyberspace for businesses and consumers.

Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, said in the statement: "Singapore has been working with like-minded countries to advance a global digital architecture that is open, inclusive, interoperable and secure."

She also said the partnerships between Singapore and the UK "make digital transactions easier, safer and cheaper, enabling businesses in both countries to seize opportunities in the growing digital economy as we seek to recover from the pandemic".

Mrs Teo said during a media interview yesterday that there is more that both countries can cooperate on, such as emerging digital technologies, the use of artificial intelligence and a greater number of use cases for 5G technology.

She also said Singapore has to take the Omicron variant of Covid-19 seriously, but noted that the World Health Organisation has urged countries not to be overly alarmed. "We have to take a rational approach - understand how this virus behaves, and then put on the best possible response to protect lives, and try to keep as many people as possible safe."