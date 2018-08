A major business park in south-western Chengdu, jointly developed by Singapore companies and their counterparts in the Chinese province of Sichuan, is set to welcome its first batch of small and medium-sized firms by early next year.

Positioned as a high-end industrial and residential township, the Singapore-Sichuan Hi-Tech Innovation Park (SSCIP) has attracted more than 33.9 billion yuan (S$6.8 billion) in investments.