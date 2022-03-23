S'pore must act early to help businesses be more green and less reliant on labour: Wong

Making early moves to transform business processes to be less reliant on labour and more energy-efficient will put Singapore's businesses in a stronger position for the future, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

This is given that labour and carbon constraints are likely to be a permanent fixture in Singapore's economy in the future, he said.

Mr Wong was speaking at the Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF), one of five conferences being held during the Singapore Apex Business Summit at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The four-day summit, organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and events firm MP Singapore, ends on Friday.

The minister addressed questions posed by SBF chief executive Lam Yi Young during a lunchtime plenary, including one on whether policy measures such as foreign-workforce tightening and the carbon tax hike from 2024 could be pushed back so as not to add to increasing cost pressures faced by companies.

Mr Wong said the Government has been cognisant of the challenges faced by businesses, and that policy changes have been deliberately staggered and announced in advance to give businesses adequate time to adjust.

While he understands the sentiments around pushing back policy changes further, he said: "It is wishful thinking to sort of hope that (at) some point down the road, we can do away with these constraints."

"So long as Singapore is successful as an economy, we will always have a tight labour market," he noted.

On the carbon tax front, he pointed out that if the country wants to do something about climate change and global warming, "we have to move more decisively to reduce carbon".

"So, if we understand that labour and carbon will be permanent constraints in our economy, wouldn't it be better to move early to adjust, restructure and transform our business processes to rely less on labour and to be less energy-intensive?"

Mr Wong also noted that many initiatives have been put in place, as announced in the Budget, to help businesses with transformation on these fronts, such as measures to help companies be more energy-efficient.

The minister acknowledged that businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, are concerned about the "more pressing immediate issues", especially manpower and worker shortage, which the Government is mindful of.

One reason firms are facing these shortages is Singapore's border measures, which have yet to be fully relaxed for travel, Mr Wong noted.

"But this is temporary. And with the Covid-19 situation in Singapore improving day by day... I am quite sure we will soon be able to open up for freer international travel, and when that happens, it will be much easier for firms to bring in workers, be it on work permits, S Passes or Employment Passes, or even workers across our land crossings from Malaysia," he added.

"I hope that will provide some easing on the manpower front."