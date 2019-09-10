Singapore, Manila deepen ties with eight pacts

Singapore and the Philippines deepened their ties with the exchange of eight agreements yesterday.

These memorandums of understanding, exchanged between Singapore and Philippine agencies, span areas such as water resource, agri-trade and education.

The exchange was witnessed by President Halimah Yacob and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

President Halimah is on her first state visit to the Philippines.

She said yesterday that economic ties between the two countries are strong and robust, though both leaders agreed that there is room to boost trade and investment flows.

