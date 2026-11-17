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S’pore has $7 trillion in assets under management as AI reshapes wealth management: Alvin Tan

Singapore is positioning itself as a centre for the research, development and application of AI across industries, including financial services, says Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

SINGAPORE – Singapore must harness artificial intelligence to generate new wealth and strengthen its position as a global financial centre, even as it maintains strong safeguards to protect the integrity of its financial system, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said.

Speaking at the inaugural HSBC Wealth Summit in Singapore on Nov 17, he said t he Republic is not seeking to compete with global technology giants in developing cutting-edge AI models, but positioning itself as a centre for the research, development and application of AI across industries, including financial services.

He added that the country’s wealth management industry had grown on the back of trust, with assets under management reaching $7 trillion , and private banking client assets have increased by about 50% over the past five years.

Singapore now has about 2,000 single-family offices, reflecting the continued flow of wealth into the Republic.

The financial sector contributes about 14 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product and employs about 200,000 people, said Tan , who is a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) board member.

He outlined three priorities for Singapore’s development as a wealth centre: growing wealth through trust, generating wealth through innovation, and giving wealth through philanthropy and legacy planning.

He said trust and innovation go hand in hand, stressing that Singapore must remain a trusted regulatory hub, while ensuring its financial sector remains competitive and responsive to global investors’ needs.

AI is expected to play an increasingly important role in this ambition. Tan highlighted five areas where Singapore can apply AI to create economic opportunities: connectivity, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, national development housing projects, and financial services.

In financial services, AI could significantly improve the way banks serve wealthy clients by reducing the time needed to gather information and prepare investment recommendations.

He cited the example of wealth managers preparing annual portfolio reviews for clients. Previously, bankers had to obtain information from different divisions, including investment banking, trading and wealth management, before consolidating the data into a client portfolio presentation – a process that could take several hours.

With AI, information from different sources can be pulled together and a presentation prepared in minutes, allowing bankers to spend more time engaging clients.

Tan said about 30 financial institutions , including HSBC, had established centres of excellence in Singapore to develop AI capabilities and financial applications. These include tokenised money market funds, agentic commerce and AI-powered advisory services.

He also cited Google’s DeepMind AI research lab and OpenAI’s recently announced US$200 million (S$258 million) investment in AI research in Singapore as examples of the growing ecosystem.

But the expanding use of AI in finance must be accompanied by appropriate safeguards, particularly as agentic AI takes on more responsibilities in financial transactions and advisory services.

Tan said HSBC had been working with MAS on safeguards for agentic finance, including measures to ensure AI systems operate safely at runtime.

Beyond AI, Singapore is also seeking to deepen its capital markets and broaden opportunities for wealth creation.

Tan pointed to initiatives to strengthen the equities market, establish Singapore as a gold trading hub and develop a growth capital market group to help start-ups raise funds and find exit opportunities in both public and private markets.

On the regulatory front, he said Singapore must strike a balance between maintaining rigorous anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing safeguards, and ensuring that legitimate wealth can enter the financial system efficiently.

Following past money laundering concerns, the authorities have adopted a risk-proportionate approach to managing fund flows and account openings.

He said the Government had been working with the private banking industry and MAS to improve account-opening processes while maintaining the necessary checks on source of wealth and source of funds.

Tan also highlighted philanthropy as an important part of Singapore’s evolution as a wealth centre. He cited the contributions of early philanthropists who built schools, hospitals and businesses, helping shape Singapore’s development and social cohesion.

Initiatives such as the Impact Philanthropy Partnership and Philanthropy Tax Incentive Scheme aim to encourage wealthy families to give back and support causes in Singapore and the region.

Looking ahead, Tan said Singapore’s ambition was not simply to attract wealth, but also to use it to generate good jobs, support innovation and contribute to the wider region.

The Republic must continue to plan for the long term despite its vulnerabilities, including constraints involving land, water and energy.

He said maintaining political stability and the ability to plan decades ahead would be critical to Singapore’s future as an international financial centre.

Ultimately, he said, the goal was to build a wealth ecosystem that would benefit not just current generations but also those to come.