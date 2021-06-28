S'pore Govt releasing more industrial land for sale in second half of 2021

SINGAPORE - Some 5.14ha of industrial land in Singapore is available for sale via public tender in the second half of the year, up from 3.86ha in the first six months.

Four sites are on the confirmed list, while three are on the reserve list under the Industrial Government Land Sales programme, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Monday (June 28).

The three reserve sites are also on the reserve list for the first half of the year.

All seven plots in the latest launch are zoned B2 for heavier industrial use, and industrial landlord, JTC, is the sales agent.

The four confirmed-list sites are in Jalan Papan, Gambas Way and Tuas Avenue 18. The Gambas Way plot has a tenure of 30 years and the others 20 years.

The reserve-list site in Jalan Papan has a 20-year tenure, while that of the Woodlands Industrial Park and Tampines North Drive 5 sites is 30 years.

Confirmed-list sites are launched according to schedule regardless of demand, while reserve-list land is put up for tender when a developer makes an offer acceptable to the Government.

"The Government will continue to release sufficient land through the IGLS programme to ensure an adequate supply of industrial space in Singapore," the ministry said.

According to the JTC website, no bids were received for one plot in the confirmed list in the first half of the year, while tenders for another plot had closed. A third plot carried an estimated June launch date.

Singapore's economy grew by 1.3 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, and the Government has forecast between 4 per cent and 6 per cent expansion for the year.