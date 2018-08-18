Singapore exports beat forecasts with boost from pharmaceuticals

Boosted by growth in the pharmaceuticals sector, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) put in a strong showing with a 11.8 per cent rise last month.

This exceeded market expectations of a 7.4 per cent rise and follows a 0.8 per cent rise in the previous month. However, economists sounded a note of caution as to how sustained the uptick would be for the typically volatile sector.

Also, electronics exports continued their decline, albeit at a slower pace. Electronics exports saw a 3.8 per cent dip last month - an improvement from the 8.6 per cent decline in the previous month.

