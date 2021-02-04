For Subscribers
S'pore banks well placed to realise MAS' green finance goals
While not yet market leaders, they have taken up the environment, social and governance cause
Singapore financial institutions have established good ESG (environment, social and governance) oversight and should have no problem adhering to official rules on identification and classification of green activities.
That seems to be the general view of market insiders in the wake of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) guidance on environmental risk management late last week.