S'pore accountancy and finance sector faces skills gap: Hays

The accountancy and finance sector is facing a skills gap despite the large supply of professionals available, according to global recruitment agency Hays yesterday. It also noted that employers are working hard to secure top talent.

"Many organisations have been ramping up their efforts... to attract the best talent through professional social media networking and online content marketing," said Mr Grant Torrens, regional director at Hays Singapore.

"Such tactics are likely to grow each year as they prove to be effective in communicating the non-monetary benefits of working for a company."

At the mid-senior levels, professionals who can act as commercial financial managers are being sought out, Hays said.

The agency recommended professionals upgrade their skills, such as by obtaining chartered accountant or chartered financial analyst certifications, to gain an edge over their peers in a complex and competitive job market.

While accounting remains a fundamental requirement at most companies, financial planning and analysis professionals have been increasingly taking on an important role as they are expected to guide the management on key decisions based on financial analyses, Hays noted.