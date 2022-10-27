Spikes in global energy and food commodity prices drive inflationary pressures in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Spikes in energy and agriculture prices account for more than two-thirds of core inflation pressures in Singapore between June 2021 and June 2022.

This was one of the findings of a special report by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released on Thursday.

The report also looked at the impact of rising energy and agriculture prices on inflation in different sectors.

It found that Singapore’s manufacturing and transport services sectors are heavily affected by sudden jumps in energy prices.

For example, a 92 per cent increase in global energy prices will push up costs in the manufacturing sector by 6 percentage points, and in the transport services sector by 13.2 percentage points.

On the impact of rising agriculture prices, the report by MAS unsurprisingly found that food-related sectors take the biggest hit.

Food-related sectors are F&B manufacturing, accommodation and food services.

A 23 per cent increase in agriculture prices worldwide, for example, will lift prices for the F&B manufacturing sector by 1.6 percentage points.

Most price pressures come through indirect channels from abroad, as supply chains supporting Singapore’s different industries are largely located overseas.

Therefore, the Republic’s heavy reliance on imports for its economic activities increases its exposure to global economic cost shocks.

Energy and food commodity prices have risen globally due to multiple reasons.

Economies were recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and that led to a rebound in demand, which pushed up oil and food consumption.

At the same time, oil cartel OPEC Plus, led by Saudi Arabia, pledged to cut oil production, threatening to send prices higher.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has further disrupted energy and food supply chains, compounding price increases for economies globally.

Energy and food-derived products account for 10.7 per cent of Singapore’s consumer price index (CPI) basket.

Food and energy-derived products refer to fuels & lubricants, electricity and gas, and non-cooked food.

On a year-on-year basis, these items contributed to one quarter of both MAS core inflation (4.4%) and headline inflation (6.7%) in June.