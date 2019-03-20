Sphere Exhibits in tie-up with UnUsUaL Productions

This year, one of the region's biggest beer festivals will benefit from a tie-up between organiser Sphere Exhibits and UnUsUaL Productions (UP).

Beerfest Asia features around 600 local and international brews, as well as launches of new varieties and award winners.

This makes it the best showcase for consumers and regional traders, the firms said yesterday.

Beerfest Asia's debut in China last year was a major success, with 100,000 festival-goers dropping in during China's Golden Week holidays.

That popularity has led Sphere to expand this year, with plans to hold at least six festivals in China; namely, in Nanning, Liuzhou, Dongxin, Qingdao, Linyi and Hong Kong.

Sphere, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings, said yesterday that it has engaged UP as the licence representative for Beerfest Asia in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

It added that the partnership will combine its position in the regional festivals and exhibition space with UP's expertise in large-scale concert production.

Sphere will also partner UP for the ninth BuildTech Asia in November.It will present a new segment on infrastructure development, with new concepts leveraging UP's expertise in sound, light and video engineering.

Beerfest Asia and BuildTech Asia are among the biggest of the 40 exhibitions and events organised by Sphere each year.

Ng Huiwen