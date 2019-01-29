SPH appoints chief of advertising partnerships and market development

Media company Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has appointed a new chief of advertising partnerships and market development.

Ms Linda Lim starts work at SPH on Feb 1.

She will help deepen and widen longstanding relationships with media agencies, and strike up new ones with other players such as content producers, influencers and other potential resellers, said SPH chief marketing officer Ignatius Low.

Ms Lim will also look at how the company can anchor relationships with clients beyond straight media buys, and partner them to build a local ecosystem of products, platforms and marketplaces to meet their adaptive marketing needs.

She will also take charge of international sales and the outdoor advertising business, looking at how the portfolio can be reshaped and expanded to better fit into SPH's overall media solutions proposition.

Ms Lim has more than 12 years of experience with media owners and media buyers. She was formerly with media investment company Group M Singapore, where she was chief investment officer and head of trading for more than five years.

In that role, she grew relationships with key media owners and other partners at a strategic level, creating better value across Group M from existing buy-sell transactions, and offering new strategies that extended the typical publisher-agency relationship.

She also spent eight years at StarHub as head of sales, driving integrated campaigns across the telco's various media platforms.

Ms Lim will report to Mr Low and work closely with chief of advertising sales Goh Wee Wang, with a 160-strong sales team.

Mr Low said: "At SPH, we understand that the strongest client relationships must go beyond traditional buy-sell transactions, and the Singapore market today is ready for wider and more strategic conversations about value exchange and value-based relationships. So, the best marketing solutions will require collaboration not just within SPH departments but also with external partners, and even competitors."

Sue-Ann Tan