SPH, Adwork tie up to offer ad options here for Malaysian SMEs

SPH Media and Adwork have formed a partnership to allow the advertising firm's clients in Malaysia to advertise their businesses in Singapore.

Under the partnership, Adwork's Malaysian clients, which consist of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs), will now be able to place advertisements across SPH Media's platforms in Singapore, from outdoor billboards to radio.

Adwork provides a platform for businesses around the world to place advertisements across 12 advertising channels in Malaysia, including billboards, newspapers, radio and television. Clients typically select their desired media advertisement channel and upload their art work for a fee.

The cross-border partnership with SPH Media, which both companies say is the first of its kind, is part of a move by Adwork to offer clients advertising space beyond Malaysia.

After Singapore, Adwork will expand its reach to Indonesia and Thailand, as well as to Australia, Vietnam and the Philippines in the next five years, said Adwork chief executive Kumaresh Visvanathan.

He added that the platform aims to open up more avenues for more Malaysian SMEs, including those in rural areas, to advertise in cities where their products may generate interest and demand.

This will give Malaysian entrepreneurs a chance to grow their business regionally.

In Malaysia, a business is considered an SME if its annual revenue is RM50 million (S$16 million) or below across all industries. SMEs make up about 98.5 per cent of Malaysian businesses.

Ms Alicia Luke, channel excellence lead at SPH Media, said the partnership is timely and exciting. "In our current technological era, we have to start thinking out of the box in terms of advertising and not rely solely on traditional methods which may not work for all."