Spac listing on the cards for Singapore digital healthcare platform EUDA

Singapore-based special purpose acquisition company (Spac) 8i Acquisition 2 Corp is planning a business combination with home-grown digital healthcare platform EUDA Health.

EUDA, founded by Singapore doctor Kelvin Chen in 2017, uses its proprietary artificial intelligence-driven healthcare analytics platform to digitally connect patients, insurers and medical professionals to optimise patient care.

The company serves a wide variety of healthcare needs, including wellness and prevention, urgent care and emergencies, and pre-existing conditions.

8i Acquisition 2 Corp chief executive James Tan said his stock purchase agreement with EUDA, followed by a planned Nasdaq listing in the United States, would put the healthcare company on a much stronger financial footing for future growth.

"Through its differentiated AI (artificial intelligence) platform and commitment to providing the highest level of patient outcomes, EUDA Health has attracted the partnerships of internationally recognised blue-chip organisations," he said. "In a short period, the management team has built a truly unique platform and gained a meaningful foothold in the Asia-Pacific region."

The pro forma enterprise value of the combined company is expected to be approximately US$580 million (S$789 million) with cash on hand of approximately US$90 million, assuming no redemptions are made.

Since its founding in 2019, EUDA Health has grown steadily and is targeting to operate across five countries - Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, India and Indonesia - by the end of this year.

Dr Chen, who is its founder and CEO, said the company aims to make healthcare more affordable and accessible, while improving the patient experience and outcomes through personalised healthcare.

"Our platform creates an ecosystem that accomplishes this through comprehensive, end-to-end care. We have assembled a team of experts from every corner of the industry who are passionate about transforming how patients are cared for."

He added that EUDA's AI-enabled healthcare platform streamlines the entire patient journey from registration to treatment to ongoing care by breaking down silos between different healthcare providers, aligning all patient information, and personalising and improving patient outcomes and experience. The result helps generate up to 40 per cent cost savings for patients on average.

To support this, the company has built an ecosystem of more than 250,000 medical professionals across Asia and has amassed over 35 million members and 5,000 corporate clients across seven countries in three years.

Proceeds from the trust account (assuming no redemptions) are expected to be used for product development and other AI technology research, business expansion and potential strategic investment and acquisition opportunities.

In 2023, EUDA is expected to generate an estimated revenue and adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of US$200 million and US$43 million, respectively.

Upon the conclusion of the transaction, the listed entity - now known as 8i Acquisition 2 Corp - will be renamed EUDA Health Limited under a new ticker symbol "EUDA" on the Nasdaq.

