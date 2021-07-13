SP Group partners Chengdu district government to develop smart eco-district

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore's national grid operator SP Group is partnering Wuhou district in Chengdu, China, to develop a smart-eco district, with an initial project worth S$110 million, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

SP signed two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the district government, and was appointed the energy and building solutions partner for International Urban Design Centre (IUDC) in Wuhou.

Under the MOUs, SP will be the sustainable-energy solutions partner to the district government, providing smart solutions in line with the city's urban renewal master plan.

There is an estimated rejuvenation pipeline of over 630,000 sq m in gross floor area over the next five years, said SP.

In the first phase of the partnership, SP will design, build, own and operate an integrated energy solution that includes district cooling and heating systems, smart metering, energy management and monitoring for IUDC over the next 25 years, at an estimated total contract value of S$110 million.

The IUDC consists of four existing buildings with an estimated gross floor area of 48,000 sq m.