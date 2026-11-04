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US midterms: South Korea’s AI darlings become big casualty of vote

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Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were down at least 4% each to be the biggest drags.

Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were down at least 4% each to be the biggest drags.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL – South Korea’s Kospi Index slid as shares of chipmakers plunged on concern that a strong showing by Democrats in the US midterms would lead to greater scrutiny of the artificial intelligence industry.

The benchmark slumped as much as 3.7%, erasing an early gain.

Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were down at least 4% each to be the biggest drags.

Investors see a strong performance by Democrats as a potential setback for high-growth technology and AI firms amid concern it could create hurdles for US datacentre expansion.

That would cloud the demand outlook for chipmakers and other hardware suppliers in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, key players in the American AI buildout.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 3.6% while Taiwan’s stock benchmark lost about 2.5%. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.