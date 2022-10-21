South Korea says report crypto fugitive Do Kwon transited via Dubai ‘not false’

DO Kwon’s Terraform Labs crypto project suffered a US$60 billion (S$85.5 billion) implosion in May. REUTERS
Updated
Published
5 min ago

SEOUL – Some light has been shed on crypto fugitive Do Kwon’s travel after South Korea sought his arrest and his location became a mystery.

Prosecutors in Seoul said in a text message late Thursday that a report Kwon had left Singapore and flown to Dubai likely as a stopover to destinations unknown “was not false.”

Kwon’s Terraform Labs crypto project suffered a US$60 billion (S$85.5 billion) implosion in May, convulsing the digital-asset sector and saddling investors with losses. He faces charges in South Korea, including accusations of breaching capital-markets law.

Kwon, who has denied wrongdoing, refrained from revealing his whereabouts in a podcast earlier this week, citing threats he’s received.

His location became unclear in September after officials said he was no longer in Singapore, where his project had a base.

South Korea says Kwon is the subject of an Interpol red notice, which is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

A Terraform Labs spokesman declined to comment on Kwon’s movements. Kwon didn’t reply to a request for comment. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Crypto fugitive and Terra founder Kwon says he has not seen arrest warrant
Crypto fugitive and Terra founder Do Kwon set to lose his South Korean passport

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top