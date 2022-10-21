South Korea’s early October exports fall in sign of weakening global demand

SEOUL – South Korea’s early exports dropped in October, suggesting a weakening of demand that reinforces signs of a slowdown in the global economy.

Daily shipments declined 9 per cent on average in the first 20 days of the month compared with a year earlier, the customs office said on Friday. Headline exports, which do not take into account working-day differences, also fell 5.5 per cent, for a trade deficit of US$5 billion (S$7.12 billion).

South Korean export momentum is weakening and trade deficits are mounting as a combination of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Covid-19 lockdowns in China and interest rate hikes weigh on the world economy. The won has also depreciated rapidly, increasing the cost of imports and eroding the bottom lines for manufacturers.

South Korea’s chip sales fell 12.8 per cent in the first 20 days, while shipments to China declined by 16.3 per cent, Friday’s data showed. BLOOMBERG