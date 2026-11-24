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Solopreneurs in S’pore on the rise: More earning $1m or more a year without hiring anyone

Solopreneurs in retail trade consists of a wide range of activities, with “clothing, footwear and leather articles in specialised stores” making up the largest segment.

SINGAPORE – More business owners here are going it alone, with a small but growing segment able to generate at least $1 million in annual revenue without hiring a single employee.

There were 89,800 here in 2024, up from 57,800 in 2014, according to a study by the Department of Statistics and Enterprise Singapore which analysed official business shareholding and ownership records alongside data on firms’ economic performance and individual characteristics.

The rise of entrepreneurship and advances in digital technology, AI and e-commerce and digital platforms have lowered the barriers to starting and scaling businesses, the report posited.

The study on emergence of solopreneurs in Singapore over the past decade was part of the third-quarter Economic Survey of Singapore report released on Nov 24.

It defines solopreneur as a registered business with revenue that is fully owned by one Singapore citizen or permanent resident and has no other employees. The study did not include gig workers and freelancers without registered businesses.

It found that solopreneurs were able to generate substantial revenue without employing employees.

About 3.4%, or 3,100 of them, generated at least $1 million in annual revenue in 2024, while about 5%, or 4,500, earned between $500,000 and $1 million.

The number of solopreneurs in these two groups grew by an average of 7% and 6.2% a year, respectively, between 2014 and 2024.

This was faster than the average growth of 4.5% in the number of solopreneurs earning less than $100,000 since 2014. This group made up about two-thirds (66%) of all solopreneurs in 2024.

“Advances in digital technologies and AI could further enable such business models by allowing solopreneurs to automate or access specialised capabilities without an increase in headcount,” said authors in the report.

About 26% generated revenue between $100,000 and $500,000, with the report noting that this is in line with the common perception that many solopreneurs are micro businesses.

Wide range of businesses

Professional services was the largest sector for solopreneurs in 2024 at 20.3%, followed by wholesale trade, retail trade, construction and information and communications.

Among those offering professional services, about 37% were focused on management consultancy activities, followed by interior design at 10% and art and graphic design at 6%.

The number of solopreneurs in professional services grew the fastest between 2014 and 2024, by an average of 5.6% a year, followed by information and communications at 4.6% and construction at 4.2%.

Meanwhile, solopreneurs in retail trade were distributed across a wide range of activities, with those selling “clothing, footwear and leather articles in specialised stores” making up the largest activity at 22%, followed by “handicrafts and fancy goods, flowers, plants and pet animals in specialised stores” at 15% and those in non-specialised stores such as “budget shops” at 13%.

More older, well-educated and female solopreneurs

Solopreneurs tend to be older and are increasingly better educated, as the number of such business owners aged 50 and above have risen sharply from 25,000 in 2014 to 44,100 in 2024.

The number of solopreneurs with post-secondary or higher qualifications have nearly doubled between 2014 and 2024. Among this group, residents who have a university degree showed a strong interest in starting their own business, with the figure increasing significantly from 20,400 in 2014 to 42,500 in 2024.

At the same time, the number of women solopreneurs went up from 19,200 in 2014 to 33,700 in 2024 – or an average of 5.8% a year. Male solopreneurs’ numbers grew more slowly at an average of 3.8% a year.

According to the study, the share of females rose from 33.2% to 37.5% between 2014 and 2024, indicating a developing interest in entrepreneurship among women here.

The authors noted that these trends highlighted the benefits solopreneurship may provide for older, well-educated and female residents to remain economically active, including the autonomy and flexibility it offers.

Solopreneurs collectively contributed $3.85 billion in economic value in 2024, up from $2.13 billion in 2014 without adjusting for inflation. This represented average annual growth of 6.1%, outpacing the 3.4% recorded by all resident-owned businesses, which created $204.5 billion in economic value in 2024.

Still, solopreneurs’ economic value-add made up just 1.9% of all resident-owned enterprises’ in 2024, having inched up from 1.5% in 2014. The report noted that this small share reflects how some of these enterprises are at the “relatively early stages of enterprise growth”.

Technology could make solopreneurship even more economically relevant in the coming years, the report noted. The rapid acceleration of AI solutions, for instance, can impact future research and ways to examine and shape the growth of solopreneurs.