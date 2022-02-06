SolarWinds CEO on a crisis he didn't duck

If 2021 had been a normal year for him, Mr Sudhakar Ramakrishna would have spent it basking in global attention as one more engineer with roots in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh who has made it to the pinnacles of the tech industry, joining the ranks of Microsoft's Satya Nadella and IBM's Arvind Krishna.

Instead, the 54-year-old president and chief executive officer of SolarWinds has spent the year convincing customers, employees - and shareholders - to stay with the Austin, Texas-based firm that sells IT infrastructure monitoring and management software to top global companies, as well as some of the most secretive arms of the US government.