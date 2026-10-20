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Software upgrades eat nearly a third of companies' IT budgets, survey finds

Vendor-driven upgrades can add costs and operational risks for IT companies in the AI race.

Large US and British companies spend 28% of their software budgets on average to pay for vendor-driven upgrades, migration and licensing changes they would not have actively chosen, adding avoidable costs and operational risks in the race to adopt AI solutions, a survey by software maintenance provider Origina showed on Oct 20 .

These hard-to-avoid recurring costs and operational disruption were described as a “software tax” in the study that surveyed more than 2,000 companies.

“When the alternative to an unwanted upgrade is losing support on systems the business runs on, saying yes is often a rational response,” Origina CEO Tomas O’Leary said.

The report showed 95% of respondents said they had paid for a vendor-driven upgrade they expected to worsen outcomes, while 80% said leaving a major software vendor would significantly disrupt their business.

Another 84% said senior engineering staff “always” or “often” devoted time to vendor-mandated software changes rather than innovation or business-focused development.

Some 91% said they had retired fully functional hardware in the past three years to comply with vendors’ support deadlines, sacrificing 1.65 years of remaining useful life on average

O’Leary said the issue was largely universal and also applied to other regions, with older companies with more entrenched technology stacks facing the biggest challenges.

According to the report, the most recent vendor-driven software change resulted in an average annual cost of US$12.87 million (S$16 million) for the surveyed organisations. REUTERS