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Software firm SAP flags security incident, says no evidence of customer data breach

Spiegel magazine reported on Nov 26 a cyberattack at the company, citing an internal memo to staff.

SAP “has identified suspicious activity” but found no evidence so far of unauthorised access to its customer business data, the German software firm told Reuters on Nov 27 .

In a statement, SAP said it promptly implemented the necessary measures to protect its customers and preserve the security of its services after identifying the activity.

“Based on our investigation to date, we have found no evidence of unauthorised access to customer business data,” it said.

Spiegel magazine reported on Nov 26 a cyberattack at the company, citing an internal memo to staff. REUTERS