Snap's slowing ad growth sends inflation fears through tech sector

DALLAS - Snap on Thursday forecast no revenue growth in the typically busy holiday quarter, sending a warning signal that rising inflation and the war in Ukraine could hurt other tech companies dependent on advertising revenue.

Shares of Snap dropped 27 per cent in after-hours trading.

The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat is the first of the major tech firms to report quarterly earnings, and the results cast a shadow for other platforms that rely on advertising revenue such as Facebook owner Meta Platforms , Alphabet’s Google and Pinterest, which report their results next week.

Snap’s poor results follow a similarly disappointing second quarter, in which the company painted a grim picture of the weakening economy’s effect on the social media sector. Its stock was down 77 per cent so far this year even before the latest dismal results.

Thursday’s results knocked over US$4 billion (S$5.7 billion) off Snap’s market capitalisation in trading after the bell.

Shares of other companies that sell digital advertising also dropped, with Meta Platforms down over 4 per cent, Alphabet down 2.7 per cent and Pinterest losing nearly 8 per cent . All together the sell-off in late trading erased over US$40 billion in stock market value from internet ad companies.

In a letter to investors, Snap said inflation caused some advertisers to reduce their marketing budgets.

“We expect that the operating environment will continue to be challenging in the months ahead,” the company said.

The company said its internal forecast estimates that revenue for the fourth quarter, which includes the holiday season when advertisers ramp up activity, will be flat from the previous year. The ability to forecast future quarters remains challenging, Snap said.

The expectation of no growth in the fourth quarter was also a shock to investors. Wall Street had forecast 7 per cent growth, said Brad Erickson, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, in a note after the results.

Revenue for the third quarter ended Sept 30 was US$1.13 billion, an increase of 6 per cent from the prior-year quarter. The figure narrowly missed analyst expectations of US$1.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Snap announced in August it would lay off 20 per cent of all employees and discontinue projects such as gaming and a flying camera drone, in order to cut costs and steel itself against a deteriorating economy.

The company said it would refocus on growing its user base, diversifying its revenue sources and investing in augmented reality technologies, which overlay computerised images onto the real world.