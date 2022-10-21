Snap shocks market again, fuelling $41 billion social media slump

DALLAS - For the third time in as many quarters, disappointing results from Snap are roiling social media stocks and adding to signs that the economic slowdown is deepening.

The maker of the Snapchat app reported its slowest quarterly sales growth ever on Thursday, saying that a decline in advertising spending continued to drag on results.

It also forecast no revenue growth in the typically busy holiday quarter, sending a warning signal that rising inflation and the war in Ukraine could hurt other technology companies dependent on advertising revenue.

Shares of Snap plunged 27 per cent in late trading, with the sell-off spreading to peers including Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Pinterest and Google’s Alphabet. The companies were set to lose a combined market value of about US$29 billion (S$41.3 billion).

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index fell 0.9 per cent on Friday, signalling further pain for a tech-heavy benchmark that has plunged 32 per cent this year.

Snap’s quarterly results were the first from big Internet companies that depend on advertising, setting the stage for what investors can expect when larger players like Alphabet and Meta report their results next week.

Social media platforms like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram have had to work around privacy rules that Apple introduced last year, which have made it more difficult to serve up ads to customers based on their online activity.

Snap’s poor results follow a similarly disappointing second quarter, in which the company painted a grim picture of the weakening economy’s effect on the social media sector. Its stock had been down 77 per cent so far this year, even before the latest dismal results.

In a letter to investors, Snap said inflation caused some advertisers to reduce their marketing budgets.

“We expect that the operating environment will continue to be challenging in the months ahead,” the company said.

Snap said its internal forecast estimated that revenue for the fourth quarter, which includes the holiday season when advertisers ramp up activity, would be flat from the previous year. The ability to forecast future quarters remained challenging, the company added.

The expectation of no growth in the fourth quarter was also a shock to investors. Wall Street had forecast 7 per cent growth, said Mr Brad Erickson, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, in a note after the results.

Revenue for the third quarter ended Sept 30 was US$1.13 billion, an increase of 6 per cent from the prior-year quarter. The figure narrowly missed analyst expectations of US$1.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Snap announced in August it would lay off 20 per cent of all employees and discontinue projects, such as gaming and a flying camera drone, to cut costs and steel itself against a deteriorating economy.

The company said it would refocus on growing its user base, diversifying its revenue sources and investing in augmented reality technologies that overlay computerised images onto the real world.