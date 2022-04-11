SMEs risk becoming irrelevant if they do not go green

Large companies have been at the forefront of making sustainability a key part of their business, and SMEs are increasingly aware of the importance of doing so. Yet, many are hesitating because of the lack of knowledge and resources to take action.

“SMEs are beginning to prioritise doing so; they’ve started thinking, ‘Look, if we don’t do it right now, we will be irrelevant,” says Mr Eric Lian, UOB’s head of group commercial banking.

“We are at an inflection point right now, and this is why it is very important for [the SMEs] to not just increase their awareness, but also to put it into action.”

This greater awareness among SMEs comes as their vendors and suppliers increasingly make protecting the environment a part of their business decision, and consumers become more mindful about how products and services are sourced, he explains.

Globally, an urgency to address climate change has led governments to set ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions. Multinational corporations, which many SMEs supply to, have been looking to decarbonise their supply chains, while more investors want their money to do good.

In Singapore, the Government has doubled down on its efforts by, among other things, launching the Singapore Green Plan 2030 last year that sets out key targets to achieve net zero emissions. It has also introduced various initiatives to nudge companies into making sustainability a business priority.

In his Budget speech this year, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong acknowledged that the journey towards a greener Singapore will not be easy.

“The path towards net zero will entail significant economic restructuring and changes in how we live and work in the future. All of us – the public, businesses, the Government – will face difficult choices. Costly investments may be required, for example, to import or generate low-carbon energy,” he says.

“But now is the time when we must move decisively towards the future of a net zero world. This will allow us to tap fully on the many exciting possibilities in this green transition.”

Challenges faced by SMEs

SMEs are the backbone of the Singapore economy. They make up 99 per cent of businesses, employ 70 per cent of the workforce and contribute roughly half of gross domestic product. They are therefore a crucial force in any country’s green agenda.

According to UOB’s SME Outlook Study 2022, three in five Singapore SMEs believe in the importance of incorporating sustainability practices in their businesses – but they face challenges in implementing sustainable practices.

Top hurdles cited by SMEs include insufficient knowledge to identify and to execute relevant initiatives, as well as inadequate financial and non-financial support such as sustainability training, the study found.