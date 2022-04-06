SMEs recovering from pandemic woes are focusing efforts on building resilience

More small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore are emerging from the fight-or-flight response triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

UOB, which banks one in two SMEs, has noticed a pick-up in credit applications from them these days. In fact, by early 2021 – a year after the Covid-19 pandemic began – most of UOB’s SME clients had already opted out of the government-initiated moratorium scheme which allowed them to defer loan repayments to banks and are making full repayment.

“The SMEs are much stronger now from a financial perspective; they are thinking ahead on how much they can grow their businesses,” says Mr Lawrence Loh, head of Group Business Banking at UOB.

However, they still face some uncertainty when it comes to expansion in the Asean and China markets.

That said, SMEs in industries such as tourism, F&B and construction are not out of the woods yet, he points out.

The SMEs’ improved outlook was also reflected in UOB’s loans to them. In a Covid environment, loans grew a “decent” 10 per cent in 2021 over 2020, most of it powered by the Temporary Bridging Loan programme that is in partnership with Enterprise Singapore.

Impact of some Budget 2022 measures on SMEs

UOB, a champion of SMEs, has its finger on the pulse of these companies. The backbone of the Singapore economy, they account for 70 per cent of employment and represent 99 per cent of all enterprises in 2020.

Companies big and small have been closely monitoring the new Budget 2022 measures announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Feb 18.

Mr Loh says that SMEs were “pleasantly surprised” at the one-year delay of the planned GST increase to 2023 and the staggered increase in GST rate, rising from the current 7 per cent to 8 per cent with effect from Jan 1, 2023, and going up to 9 per cent in 2024.

“They are already grappling with costs related to labour and energy. The smaller SMEs would not be able to pass the costs to consumers. The delay gives them a respite although they might incur some administrative costs because of the two-step hike. But overall, the delay is a better outcome,” says Mr Loh.