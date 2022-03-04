SMEs partner NTUC to fight gender bias, harassment

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are partnering the labour union to stamp out workplace gender bias and harassment.

A series of memorandums of understanding to be inked this week will give 22 SMEs access to the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) consultants and resources when they set up policies such as proper grievance handling procedures and disciplinary actions.

NTUC will also avail training materials, webinars and a sample human resource (HR) policy manual that SMEs can use to improve gender equality and anti-harassment policies in their firms.

The initiative is led by the union's women and family wing (U WAF), which aims to ramp up participation to another 60 SMEs by the end of the year, NTUC announced yesterday.

In a survey conducted jointly with the PAP women's wing, NTUC found that bigger companies - with more than 200 workers - are more likely to have communicated a policy against workplace discrimination compared with small companies.

U WAF director Yeo Wan Ling said: "Not everybody is able to articulate what they feel. U WAF is training not only employers on what to do when someone reports (discrimination) and general female grievances, we are also training employees to substantiate their feelings with an articulation of why they have a grievance."

Chief growth officer Jaslyn Chan of retailer Iuiga, which started having harassment protection practices five years ago after a male employee stalked a customer, said it "brushed up" its code on bullying and verbal abuses after going through a checklist with U WAF.

Even with more than half her 60-member workforce being women, Ms Chan said, "championing" the initiative sends a positive signal to her team.

TCM clinic chain Oriental Remedies Group signed the pledge despite having a predominantly female 40-strong staff.

Its chief executive Beatrice Liu sees it as a commitment to keep her employees safe from harassment, which could also stem from customers.

Said Ms Liu: "I used to work in an MNC (multinational corporation). There, we had very established guidelines. But coming into a smaller company now, the HRs I hire may not have very strong experience in this field. NTUC has good consultants to help us figure out what is a proper policy."

Scanteak Singapore CEO Jamie Lim said the firm is making the pledge despite feeling that it has adequate measures in place.

She said: "NTUC has pinned down in simple and understandable points on something very sensitive. We will put it up around our office to let employees know this is something that we care about."