Smaller industrial land supply for first half of 2022

A total of 4.48ha of industrial land will be available for sale via public tender in the first half of next year, down from 5.14ha in the second half of this year.

Three sites are on the confirmed list, while four sites are on the reserve list, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement yesterday.

Two of the sites on the reserve list are currently there for the second half of this year.

All seven plots in the industrial land sales launch for the first half of next year are zoned B2 for heavier industrial use.

The three confirmed-list sites are in Jalan Papan, Tampines North Drive 5 and Tanjong Penjuru. The Tanjong Penjuru site in Pioneer has a tenure of 30 years, while the other two sites have 20-year leases.

Meanwhile, the reserve-list sites in Woodlands Industrial Park and Tampines North Drive 5 have 30-year leases, while the two Jalan Papan sites have 20-year leases.

Confirmed-list sites are launched according to schedule regardless of demand, while reserve-list land is put up for tender when a developer makes an offer acceptable to the Government.

"The Government will continue to release sufficient land through the Industrial Government Land Sales programme to ensure an adequate supply of industrial space in Singapore," MTI said.