Slowdown hinders H&M's bid to trim inventory build-up

STOCKHOLM • Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) revenue figures showed a slowdown in April and last month, hindering the Swedish clothing retailer's attempts to reduce a build-up of inventory that has been weighing on earnings.

Stock-in-trade probably rose 4 per cent in local currencies at the end of last month, wrote Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Fredrik Ivarsson. He estimates that earnings were flat in the period. Despite the slowdown, sales topped analysts' consensus estimates as compiled by Bloomberg.

Clothing retail has been a difficult market lately, with Inditex reporting weak sales recently due to rainy and cold weather, and Gap suffering a 10 per cent drop in revenue at its namesake chain.

H&M, which had pledged to reduce discounts, said turnaround initiatives are starting to work, but challenges remain.

It said: "The rapid changes in the fashion industry continue and we can see that our own transformation work is taking us in the right direction, although hard work and many challenges still remain. As customer satisfaction and sales increase, we have intensified our transformation work even further."

The biggest of those challenges is that stock-in-trade is near the equivalent of a fifth of total revenue.

"We expect inventories to remain high at the end of the second quarter," wrote RBC Europe analyst Richard Chamberlain, adding that H&M faces a risk that customers may start to expect discounts the longer stock-in-trade builds up.

Sales rose 6 per cent in local currencies in the period, which means growth probably slowed to 5.5 per cent in April and last month, according to Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Fredrik Ivarsson. H&M previously said March sales rose 7 per cent.

The stock fell 1.8 per cent as of 9.53am in Stockholm (3.53pm Singapore time), having earlier dropped as much as 3.1 per cent.

H&M is scheduled to report earnings on June 27 for its second quarter, which ran through last month.

Analysts expect a 3 per cent increase in operating profit, which would be the first gain in two years.

Sales rose 6 per cent in local currencies in the period, which means growth probably slowed to 5.5 per cent in April and last month, according to Mr Ivarsson.

H&M previously said March sales rose 7 per cent.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS