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SK Hynix to pay 60% of employee bonuses in company stock under preliminary deal, says source

The agreement is subject to approval by union members, according to a person familiar with the matter.

SEOUL – South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix has agreed to pay 60 per cent of employee bonuses in shares and the remaining 40 per cent in cash under a preliminary wage agreement, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The agreement is subject to approval by union members, the person said.

SK Hynix declined to comment.

Under the scheme, employees would receive shares equivalent to 40 per cent of the total bonus in 2027, while the remaining 20 per cent in stock will be deferred to 2028 and 2029, the source said, adding there were no restrictions on stock sales.

The remaining 40 per cent of the profit-sharing bonus would be paid in cash in 2027, the source said. REUTERS