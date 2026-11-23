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OCBC’s key priorities are to grow the business, create more value for shareholders, and execute its next frontier strategy, says its CEO Tan Teck Long.

SINGAPORE – For OCBC group chief executive Tan Teck Long, the struggles of small business owners hit close to home.

Growing up, his father ran a small business, but cash flow was often tight.

“As a micro business owner, when he made more money, he had to reinvest more. Even though it was profitable, we still did not see a lot of money in the household for luxury items or spending,” Tan told The Straits Times, adding that the business eventually folded.

His personal experience has shaped his concerns for small businesses, which align with OCBC’s longstanding commitment to supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Beyond providing access to financing, OCBC supports SMEs with workforce training and business insights.

Its new partnership with NTUC LearningHub offers free courses for business owners and employees, while the OCBC SME Index tracks business activity and outlook across industries.

Despite his humble background, Tan did well enough in primary school to attend Chung Cheng High School (Main) and later Raffles Junior College.

He graduated with first class honours in accountancy from the National University of Singapore and later earned a master of business administration from the University of Manchester.

He spent nearly three decades at DBS Bank, where he began his career as a corporate banking trainee in 1993 and rose to hold several senior leadership positions, including group chief risk officer.

His time with DBS included a five-year stint leading DBS’ institutional banking business in China.

Tan joined OCBC in 2022 as head of global wholesale banking – overseeing relationships with SMEs, large corporates and financial institutions, alongside transaction and investment banking – before assuming the group CEO role in January 2026.

The 56-year-old is the first Singaporean to head OCBC in more than 25 years.

Under his watch, OCBC’s earnings grew in the first three quarters of 2026, underpinned by strong growth in wealth management.

Tan said OCBC’s key priorities are to grow, create value for investors, and execute its “next frontier” strategy, the growth road map unveiled in February under his leadership.

But, noting that “size is not everything”, he stressed: “We need to run the bank with higher return on equity, and we need to be steady in navigating the risk environment.”

Beyond becoming a bigger bank, he also considers how to bring staff along on the journey, saying, “that’s very important to me”.

The bank will continue to target the mass market alongside affluent and high-net-worth customers, with products and services catering to customers across all age groups.

He highlighted the bank’s entry-level investment products, including its blue chip investment plan and precious metals trading, which allow investors to start from as little as $100.

“We are taking care of the mass market customers in Singapore. We see that as a source of strength. We’re not going to give that up.”

To deepen engagement across its customer base and drive top-line growth, OCBC is leaning heavily into artificial intelligence, digital and data under its “next frontier” strategy.

Noting that “size is not everything”, Tan said the focus remains on delivering higher returns on equity while navigating the risk environment. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

In July, the bank launched what it called South-east Asia’s first AI-native mobile banking app, OCBC WoW. Featuring AI-powered avatars Wendy and Wayne, the platform provides customers with personalised wealth insights, portfolio analysis and investment ideas around the clock.

“We realise that relationship managers (RMs) have limitations. RMs, for example, cannot be there 24/7. So this is how we think about technology supplementing the RM,” Tan said.

By making financial advice more accessible, OCBC aims to encourage customers to invest and transact more, capturing a larger share of their wealth while freeing human advisers to handle more complex needs.

“An AI-native platform allows us to personalise the experience for customers. When you go on our website, everyone sees the same website. But avatar banking, over time, will be customised and bespoke to individual customers, so it’s more intuitive to customers’ needs.”

Still, Tan stressed that digital tools are meant to augment people rather than replace them, with the bank investing heavily in both technology and talent.

Training and development of RMs include a six-month generative AI-powered skills training programme to coach wealth advisers in a full range of competencies, including investment advisory, client management, product mastery and wealth planning.

At the same time, the bank is expanding its front-line workforce, hiring 600 additional RMs for its consumer banking business over the next three years. Its private banking arm, Bank of Singapore, is also adding hundreds more.

“We want to be known as a bank that can use technology to amplify customer relationships and staff capabilities,” said Tan, adding that the bank’s achievement will come not just from building the careers of its bankers, but also from finding the optimal mix of technology and people in serving customers and growing the franchise.

Even as OCBC pushes to harness AI, Tan made clear that the goal is not to spend blindly or engage in “token maxxing” – the practice of maximising AI token usage and treating sheer volume as proof of productivity.

“I have never set a KPI (key performance indicator) to say you must show me that you build more agents than the others. To me, burning tokens is burning money, so why go there?” he said, adding that OCBC’s token burn remains “very manageable”.

Rather than treating AI primarily as a cost-cutting tool, the bank views it as a lever for revenue growth through better customer service.

“The way we think about AI is different from many other companies. We don’t focus on cost efficiency only. If we get cost efficiency, we are very happy. The biggest opportunity is how to serve the customer better and how to get our revenue up,” said Tan.

That pragmatism also extends to choosing the right technology for the job, rather than deploying AI where simpler tools offer better returns. “For a bank that says we use AI when it’s fit for purpose, we prefer digitalisation. We prefer data because it’s always bang for the buck.”

Tan noted that geopolitical and regulatory uncertainty remains the biggest challenge facing businesses, driven by tightening US chip rules and ongoing conflicts.

New US curbs on chip exports have created uncertainty around compliance costs for data centre operators in South-east Asia, which could slow the pace of new deployments and weigh on clients.

However, Asia remains relatively insulated from the sharpest chip bottlenecks, he said. Unlike data centres built for heavy AI model training, most data centres in the region handle AI inference and everyday consumer workloads and therefore do not rely on restricted, high-end AI processors.

Meanwhile, prolonged conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine continue to threaten energy price stability. Those disruptions risk feeding into broader inflationary pressures, particularly food prices, requiring close, ongoing monitoring, he added.