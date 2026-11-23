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The claims come after Crystal Jade’s Singapore and Hong Kong holding companies were placed under receivership in September.

SINGAPORE – At least six indiv iduals have filed employment claims against Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing, the company that operated the restaurant group’s central kitchen, amid a restructuring that saw the kitchen cease operations in October.

The claims come after Crystal Jade’s Singapore and Hong Kong holding companies were placed under receivership in September, followed by the closure of several restaurants and the issuance of termination notices to over 100 employ ees.

Court hearing records identified by The Straits Times show six cases against Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing, involving six separate claimants.

The Employment Claims Tribunals hears employment disputes involving salary-related claims and wrongful dismissals that have not been resolved through mediation.

The nature of the six claims, the amounts sought and whether they are directly related to the central kitchen’s closure have not been established.

In response to ST’s queries, Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) general secretary Sankaradass S. Chami said the union has been supporting members affected by the closure.

Although Crystal Jade is not unionised, FDAWU has been working with TADM@NTUC to help affected members understand the claims process and file employment-related claims for money owed under their employment contracts.

Following Crystal Jade’s communication with affected workers on Oct 7, the union also worked with NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institut e to provide on-site assistance and connect workers with job opportunities.

“No worker should have to navigate work transitions alone,” Sankaradass said.

Central kitchen ceased operations on Oct 5

Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing’s central kitchen ceased operations on Oct 5, days after representatives from financial and risk advisory firm Kroll were appointed receivers over the group’s Singapore and Hong Kong holding companies on Sept 29.

Receivership is a process in which appointed professionals take control of certain company assets or businesses, typically to protect the interests of creditors.

Kroll previously said the central kitchen’s closure was a management decision and fell outside the scope of the receivership.

In its latest response to ST, Kroll reiterated that the closure was outside the receivership, but said management and the receivers had worked closely with unions to provide resources and opportunities for affected employees.

Kroll decl ined to comment on the latest status of the proposed sale of Crystal Jade’s Singapore business.

According to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authori ty records obtained on Nov 23, Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing was incorporated in 1997 and is wholly owned by Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts Holding, a company within the restaurant group’s corporate structure.

Despite the central kitchen’s closure, Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing remains registered as a live company.

4 outlets closed due to restructuring

The wider restructuring also saw four Crystal Jade restaurants close on Oct 6. They were three Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlets at Bugis Junction, Toa Payoh and i12 Katong, and a Crystal Jade GO outlet at Oasis Terraces in Punggol.

Kroll said in October that about 120 employees working in the restaurants and certain corporate functions had been issued termination notices.

Following the closures, Crystal Jade had nine operating restaurants in Singapore and a workforce of about 210.

Kroll previously said the restructuring was intended to position the business for a proposed sale and support its long-term future.

ST has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for comment.