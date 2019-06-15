Singtel's Optus prices $770m fixed rate notes at 1%

Singtel said its Australian subsidiary Optus has priced its €500 million (S$770 million) 10-year fixed rate notes, to be issued next Thursday, through its subsidiary Optus Finance.

The notes will carry a coupon of 1 per cent a year and mature on June 20, 2029, the telecommunications provider disclosed in a regulatory filing yesterday morning just before the market opened.

The notes have been issued under Optus Finance's €3 billion medium-term note programme, and are guaranteed by Optus and certain subsidiaries.

Singtel added that the issue is part of Optus' long-term financing strategy and extends the maturity profile of Optus' debt, as well as adding diversity to its debt structure. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes. The joint lead managers and book runners for the notes are Citigroup Global Market, HSBC Bank and Merrill Lynch International.

Singtel added that the issue is part of Optus' long-term financing strategy and extends the maturity profile of Optus' debt, as well as adding diversity to its debt structure.

Singtel shares closed at $3.33 yesterday, down two cents or 0.6 per cent.