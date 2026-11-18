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The discontinuation of Singlife Account does not affect customers who hold other insurance policies with Singlife.

SINGAPORE – Home-grown insurer Singlife will discontinue its savings and insurance product Singlife Account, with all remaining accounts to be closed by Dec 16, 2027.

Singlife said it generally does not disclose customer numbers for individual products.

The decision to discontinue Singlife Account is “part of our ongoing review of our product offerings to ensure they remain relevant to customers’ evolving financial needs”, said a Singlife spokesperson on Nov 18.

In an e-mail on Nov 16 at about 5pm, Singlife Account executive director Bernard Low notified existing customers of the account closure, providing details on what to expect from the changes. Customers also received a pop-up notification on their Singlife app.

Singlife will also stop accepting new account applications.

The closure date depends on the account value. Accounts with less than $100 will close on Dec 16, 2026. If the account has remained below $100 for more than 120 days as of Nov 11, 2026, it will close from Dec 16, 2026. If the 120-day mark is reached after Nov 11, 2026, the account will be closed in the following month.

Accounts with $100 and above will close on Dec 16, 2027. Until then, customers with at least $100 in their accounts can continue to make top-ups and withdrawals, earn the base rate of 1.5% per annum, and continue to be covered as long as their policy remains in force.

The insurance coverage bundled with the Singlife Account will lapse when the account is closed, but existing customers can still submit claims for insured events that occurred while the policy was in force.

From Dec 16, 2026, customers will no longer be able to make payments to third-party merchants using funds from the Singlife Account via PayNow UEN.

Existing customers of Singlife Account received an e-mail on Nov 16 informing them of the account closure. PHOTO: EMAIL SCREENGRAB

Customers can opt to withdraw their funds earlier, but the account will still close on its scheduled date. Singlife urged customers to make sure they have linked and updated their bank account details in the Singlife app to automatically return their remaining funds. If the refund process fails, customers will be contacted.

The discontinuation of Singlife Account does not affect customers who hold other insurance policies with Singlife.

Singlife was founded by former HSBC Insurance Singapore CEO Walter de Oude in 2014. He led Singlife’s acquisition and integration of Singlife with Aviva in 2020, before leaving the firm. He launched Chocolate Finance in 2024.

In several Reddit threads posted on Nov 16, some existing customers discussed alternatives to switch their cash to, laying out other options in the market, such as MariBank, GXS Bank, Trust Bank, Syfe, Chocolate Finance and SingFinance.

The Singlife Account, launched in 2019, is an insurance savings plan that functions much like a savings account, allowing customers to earn returns on their deposits with no lock-in period and fees. It also provides payment features, and death or terminal illness coverage of up to 105% of the account value.

In a media release announcing Singlife’s merger with Aviva Singapore in 2020, it reported that the Singlife Account hit 100,000 downloads within the first three months of launch, with customers entrusting almost $500 million through the product. It was also referred to as a “mobile-first” insurance savings plan.

The decision to discontinue Singlife Account is “part of our ongoing review of our product offerings to ensure they remain relevant to customers’ evolving financial needs”, said a Singlife spokesperson. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGLIFE APP

At the time, customers could earn 2.5% interest per annum on their first $10,000 with an initial contribution of $500.

Singlife is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Life, a Japanese insurer based in Osaka.

“C ustomer needs have evolved, and we are focusing our efforts on developing solutions that better serve our customers,” said the firm spokesperson.

As demand for legacy planning solutions grows, the insurer recently introduced newer insurance savings plans, such as Singlife Heritage Income to help individuals preserve and distribute their wealth.