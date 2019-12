Trade data out yesterday showed that Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell 5.9 per cent year on year last month, the ninth straight month of decline.

But the contraction was less than analysts' predictions of a 6.4 per cent fall, thanks to a small recovery in non-electronics shipments.

It was also the best showing since February and better than a revised 12.5 per cent plunge in October, according to the Enterprise Singapore data. Analysts expect exports to improve further next year.