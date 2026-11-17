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The growth in non-electronic NODX was driven by structures of ships and boats, pharmaceuticals and specialised machinery.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped in October, extending from September’s increase, mainly driven by strong non-electronics shipments , while electronics continued to rise amid sustained AI-driven demand.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 79.8% from a year ago, following September’s rise of 68.3%, led by non-electronics, data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Nov 17 showed. The latest figure beat the 37.7% forecast by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

Non-electronics shipments surged 81.9% year on year in October, building on the previous month’s 54.1% increase.

The growth in non-electronic NODX was driven by structures of ships and boats, pharmaceuticals, which expanded 253.1%, as well as specialised machinery, which rose 57.3%. The year-on-year growth for “lumpy exports” of structures of ships and boats was not cited, as the exceptionally high percentage increase reflects a low base effect in the same period in 2025.

Surging 73.9% in October following a 107.6% rise the previous month, electronic product shipments continued to climb on the back of robust AI demand.

Growth was driven by a 189.6% jump in disk media products, while shipments for personal computers grew 81% and 53.1% for integrated circuits, or chips.

NODX to the United States, China and Taiwan expanded in October, while NODX to India, Indonesia and Thailand contracted.

NODX to Taiwan expanded 79.3%, extending September’s 96.9% rise, driven by a 149% jump in electronic NODX.

NODX to India fell 35.8% in October, following a 5.7% decline in September, dragged down by a 51.9% decline in non-electronic shipments.

Key exports to the US, Singapore’s single-largest export market, expanded 214.6%, while those to China increased 144.9%.