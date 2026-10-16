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Singapore’s key exports soar beyond expectations in September on AI and non-electronics boom

Non-oil domestic exports expanded 68.4% from a year ago, from August’s rise of 46.1%, driven by non-electronics.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose in September, extending from August’s expansion, led by non-electronics shipments, while electronics continued to rise amid strong AI-driven demand.

This marked the seventh consecutive month of double-digit expansion for the country’s NODX and far exceeded economists’ forecast of 32.2% in a Bloomberg poll.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 68.4% from a year ago, from August’s rise of 46.1%, driven by non-electronics, data from Enterprise Singapore on Oct 16 showed.

Non-electronics shipments expanded 54.2% year on year in September, following the previous month’s 11.9% increase.

The growth was led by a 124.3% jump in non-monetary gold exports and a 50.4% rise for specialised machinery. The year-on-year growth for structures of ships and boats was not cited, as the exceptionally high percentage growth reflects a low base effect in the same period in 2025.

Surging 107.6% in September following a 131.6% rise the previous month, electronic product shipments continued to climb on the back of robust AI demand.

Growth was driven by a 149.5% jump in personal computer exports. Shipments grew 312.4% for disk media products and 74.7% for integrated circuits (ICs), or chips.

NODX to the US, Taiwan and Hong Kong expanded in September, while NODX to India declined.

NODX to Taiwan expanded 96.9%, extending August’s 58.5% rise, driven by an 85.2% jump in non-electronic NODX.

NODX to Hong Kong surged 112.1% in September, following a 62.6% increase in August, propelled by a 183.4% jump in non-electronic shipments.

Key exports to the US, Singapore’s single-largest export market, expanded 73.2%, while those to India dipped 5.6%.